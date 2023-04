Virginia Tech has offered Cornelius (N.C.) Hough 2026 defensive end Kamdon Gillespie. Here's a quick look at him.

The Hokies continue to emphasize the Charlotte area, and an offer for Gillespie is another step. VT has a number of offers out at Hough High, including one for 2023 DE/LB James Nesta who also visited this week. Continuing to build bonds there will help. It's early in Gillespie's recruitment, not just because he's still a high school freshman but also because the Hokies become his second Power-5 offer and third overall. Success on the field for VT and his growth as a highly-coveted prospect will both be among the many factors that affect how his process plays out.

