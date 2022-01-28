New Virginia Tech football offer: Kamden Laudenslager

Virginia Tech has offered Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh 2025 athlete Kamden Laudenslager. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
The latest
A Pennsylvania native playing his high school ball in the Baltimore area, Laudenslager doesn't have a ton of offers, but he's fielded interest from - and taken visits to - programs as wide-ranging as Penn State (where he'll return this weekend), Wisconsin, Notre Dame, and NC State. Virginia Tech made a big wave of offers at his high school this week, and it stands to reason that the staff will continue building bonds with the Baltimore-area powerhouse. Given that he's just a high school freshman, this should be a long recruitment with plenty of time for the Hokies to make their statements on the field and in his process.
Film
