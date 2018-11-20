Edmonds got offers from East Carolina and Virginia Tech - the first two schools in the mix - today. While he's new on the national recruiting scene, those definitely won't be the last schools to join the hunt for his services. The Hokies have increased their footprint in the Tar Heel State lately, and are trying to extend it from border to the ocean. Given that the state accounts for half of their wins on the season (Duke and North Carolina), they have a bit more to sell there than they might on a national scene, too. It remains to be seen how interested Edmonds will be in the long run, but being one of the first to offer him will certainly be helpful.