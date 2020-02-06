New Virginia Tech football offer: Kamar Wilcoxson
Virginia Tech has offered Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2021 defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com member? Today and tomorrow only, but one month, get two more FREE! Click here for details on our discounted offer.
Other notable offers
Florida (committed), Alabama, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, several others
The latest
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news