New Virginia Tech football offer: Kaleb Spencer

Even though Virginia Tech lost a commitment out of Life Christian Academy this weekend, the Orange and Maroon boast another player from the program in the Class of 2022. Keeping the pipeline open is going to be important, because Life Christian has developed into one of the state's top producers of Power-5 talent in recent years. A coaching staff that wants to land the best players in the Commonwealth needs to keep those relationships strong, and landing top players like Spencer would go a long way toward proving that the state's best should head to Blacksburg. He visited this Fall with a number of his teammates for the UNC game.