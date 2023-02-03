Virginia Tech has offered Warnr Robins (Ga.) Houston County 2024 athlete Kale Woodburn. Here's a quick look at him.

Woodburn had a big run on offer in late January as college coaches stopped into the school, and Virginia Tech has hopped on board in the immediate aftermath of that period. His primary point of contact with the Hokies has been offensive analyst Brian Crist, which means a couple things: first, the initial preference for him is likely as a slot receiver (though he can also play cornerback). Secondly, he'll have to visit campus after the current Dead Period ends or get to know a recruiter from the on-field staff before we truly know how much of a priority he'll be for the Orange and Maroon. This one is in the very early stages.

