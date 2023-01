Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga 2025 cornerback Kainoa Winston. Here's a quick look at him.

Winston is one of several players from DC Gonzaga to pick up an offer yesterday. Those economies of scale on the recruiting trail should help the coaching staff facilitate a group visit down from DC - and establishing stronger ties with one of the District's stronger high school programs is right in line with Brent Pry's stated priorities. A speedster who is still just beginning to focus on football, Winston has picked up all of his scholarships since the end of the college regular season, so VT is right at the front edge of the curve in his recruitment.

