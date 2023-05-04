Virginia Tech has offered Philadelphia Roman Catholic 2025 offensive lineman Kahlil Stewart. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Stewart has a few major offers, but he's not a guy who has taken a ton of visits to this stage of the process. Virginia Tech spent a lot of time under the previous coaching staff trying to get a foothold in Philadelphia (with limited results), so simply putting in the effort won't be enough. However, VT is in the door reasonably early here though, and if the staff's overall performance in recruiting is as big an upgrade over the old group as expected, they should be much more of a true contender. A visit this Summer is a priority to really setting themselves up as a contender in the long run.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---