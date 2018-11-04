Virginia Tech becomes the first prospect from outside Marley's immediate area to offer him a scholarship, and it's all the better for VT that he hails from the greater Greensboro, North Carolina area - they've put tons of effort into becoming a major player in that region (and it's one in which they've found some success, reeling in the likes of Tre Turner and Alan Tisdale - both four-stars with local offers - in last year's class alone). Look for the Hokies to try to bring him on campus for a visit for one of the final two games against UVa or Miami, and if that doesn't work out, they'll put the focus on getting him to a junior day this Winter. It's early, but making an impact in his mind at this point can give them a nice leg up when he's deeper into the process.