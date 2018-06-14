Black earned his offer after camping in front of the coaches last night at the Christopher Newport University camp, where they were guest instructors. That means that not only did they have an in-person chance to scout him, but they also had the opportunity to begin the process of getting to know the young prospect and building personal relationships. That could pay off - especially for a player from the 757, where the VT brand remains strong. Look for him to make his way to campus for a visit at some point prior to the season, and for this to be a recruitment that the Hokis are in as long as they want to be.