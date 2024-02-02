Virginia Tech has offered Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland 2025 offensive lineman Kaden Mowl. Here's a quick look at him.

Advertisement

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Cincinnati, Memphis

The latest

Mowl comes from an area that has been relatively kind to VT in recent years, the southeastern portion of the Nashville area. It's on the cusp of the six-hour driving radius that the coaches emphasize... but more importantly, close enough for Mowl to plan on making the trip over to Blacksburg this weekend. That should be a big step, given how early they are to the game here. The staff should have the opportunity to start creating their own destiny in terms of how hard they pursue en route to the ultimate outcome.

Film

Game breakdown

Mowl certainly has tackle height (and he plays there in high school), but his game reads a bit more like an interior lineman at the next level. He's better at moving laterally to find work than he is holding an edge, and the sheer level of power he shows in drive-blocking is something that tends to project well on the interior. He's already got college size, but improving his flexibility to bend at the knees in his stance and strike low at the point of attack will be important. he also will want to work on using his hands to control battles in the trenches, rather than striking an initial blow and assuming (usually correctly, in high school) that his strength will win out.