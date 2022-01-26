 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Jyran Evans
football

New Virginia Tech football offer: Jyran Evans

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Virginia Tech has offered Norfolk (Va.) Maury 2026(!) wide receiver Jyran Evans. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Ole Miss

The latest

As with several of the other players to report offers in the past few days, Evans's came shortly after visiting Blacksburg along with coaches from the ColtBoyz youth program in the 757. Continuing to repair relationships in the region that fractured under the previous coaching staff should allow the Hokies to return to prominence in the Tidewater area. In the case of Evans - an eighth grader - there's plenty of time to go before that story is told.

Film

