New Virginia Tech football offer: Jyran Evans

Virginia Tech has offered Norfolk (Va.) Maury 2026(!) wide receiver Jyran Evans. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
The latest
As with several of the other players to report offers in the past few days, Evans's came shortly after visiting Blacksburg along with coaches from the ColtBoyz youth program in the 757. Continuing to repair relationships in the region that fractured under the previous coaching staff should allow the Hokies to return to prominence in the Tidewater area. In the case of Evans - an eighth grader - there's plenty of time to go before that story is told.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!