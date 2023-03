Virginia Tech has offer Asheville (N.C.) School 2025 athlete Justin Rowe. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech becomes the second program to offer Rowe, and the Hokies are looking at him primarily as a safety prospect (or potentially a hybrid OLB-style player). A Canadian who plays at a boarding school in the western portion of North Carolina, his geographic ties are different than the average player's in the region may be. The Hokies will work to get him to campus during spring practices, and given their early entry into his process, should stand a very good chance to remain in the mix.

