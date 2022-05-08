New Virginia Tech football offer: Justin Jefferson
Virginia Tech has offered Poplarville (Miss.) Pearl River CC 2023 linebacker Justin Jefferson. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Charlotte, Colorado State, Louisiana, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Jacksonville State, Southeast Missouri State, Tennessee State, Tennessee-Martin, Western Illinois
The latest
Jefferson is wrapping up his first year at Pearl River Community College in Mississippi, but the Memphis native will graduate from his Juco after the Fall season in time for spring ball at the school of his choice. The Hokies were the first Power-5 program to offer (many of his other options were FCS), though he's since reported unconfirmed offers from a couple SEC programs. Getting in the door early is important, though it remains to be seen how long Virginia Tech - a program that has historically tried to use the Juco route sparingly - will remain a serious option if the competition picks up.
Film
