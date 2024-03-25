Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore Mergenthaler 2025 wide receiver Justin Devaughn. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Marshall, Temple, New Hampshire

The latest

Devaughn has made a few visits around the region (Penn State, Coastal Carolina), but he's relatively young in the recruiting process, with most of his power-conference options offering since the turn of the new year. He's already set up a June official visit to Minnesota, so if the Hokies want to put in the effort to land him, they'd be wise not to delay following suit. They're off to a good start with a visit that led to his offer. Geography and the pre-existing relationship he has with new personnel staffer Gunter Brewer should be strong selling points if and when VT ups the ante.

Film

Game breakdown

Devaughn shows plenty of explosiveness off the line, and an ability to use suddenness in his route-running to get plenty of space from defensive backs. He's a little loose with his limbs when he's running, and as he tightens up his running form, his breaks will only be even more dangerous. He tracks the ball well and catches it away from his body - whether within the bounds of his frame or extending his arms away. He isn't the biggest receiver, but he has great leaping ability, and uses that tracking sense to high-point in front of defenders - where he's not afraid of taking a hit while he's off his feet and coming down hard. He's already a very productive high school receiver, but his skillset at the next level will be all about the athletic upside as he hones his techniques.