New Virginia Tech football offer: Justin Brown

Brown has taken visits to a couple high-profile schools that haven't offered (Alabama, Florida), and is quickly amassing an offer list that indicates that they're the ones at risk of missing out. Virginia Tech has tried to recruit the Nashville area in the past with somewhat limited success, but a more systematized approach will probably help going forward. He plans to take visits both around the SEC and into Big Ten country this Spring, and if the Hokies can convince him to make his way eastward at some point in that process, they can begin to put their best foot forward.