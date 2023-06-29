Virginia Tech has offered Greensboro (N.C.) Page 2026 two-way lineman Rashad "Junior" Saunders. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

NC State

The latest

Though he plays both ways and prefers defense at this time, Virginia Tech is recruiting Saunders as an offensive lineman, with a host of coaches from that side of the ball his primary recruiters. The Greensboro area has been fruitful to Virginia Tech in recent years, so while Saunders already picked up an offer from NC State after visiting Raleigh, the Hokies have some connections to work, and should be able to welcome him to campus regularly over the next couple years. It should be a long recruitment, and he may well be on the verge of a breakout with a bunch more major offers coming through.

Game breakdown

Though he's already a taller player and was just a freshman last Fall, Saunders shows good flexibility and lower-body strength to be able to take an athletic stance and fire off the ball forward. Particularly on defense, he lines up with a flat back (hips sunk, rather than leaning over with weight on his hands), and launches low to engage with good leverage. He doesn't have the quickest first step out there, but the power that comes naturally from his size and his tenacity to push through with upper-body strength allow him to break through the line. His build and athletic profile translate to offensive line in the long run, so even if he wants to be a defender, getting some game reps for experience and technique there will be important going forward.

