New Virginia Tech football offer: Julian Mendez
Virginia Tech has offered Davie (Fla.) Western 2025 linebacker Julian Mendez. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Minnesota, Missouri, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Akron, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Massachusetts, Temple, Western Michigan
The latest
Mendez is a high school teammate of 2024 Hokies quarterback commit Davi Belfort, which is a good starting point for forging connections. He has a handful of Power-5 options and several mid-majors, but no options near home at this stage (Virginia Tech is actually the closest to SoFla thus far). If hometown Miami offers, the Canes may be tough to beat, but VT is establishing itself in solid position with the offer and a likely summer visit alongside Belfort, and building a lead at this stage should help the Orange and Maroon be in the mix until the end.
Game breakdown
Mendez has a good frame and looks like he can develop into a very good physical specimen when he gets into a college S&C program. He likes playing downhill, and does a decent job reading his keys, getting into the backfield, and making tackles. His fluidity of motion could use some work, as he can be a little ponderous to change directions at times, and he doesn't show elite quickness to pick through traffic when playing the run. Some of that will get cleaned up when he gets wasted motion out of his running gait. His style of play could ultimately lead to more of a pure DE role than a blitz-first linebacker, but he has plenty of potential as he develops.
Film
