Virginia Tech has offered Davie (Fla.) Western 2025 linebacker Julian Mendez. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeHRyZW1lbHkgYmxlc3NlZCB0byByZWNlaXZlIGFuIG9mZmVyIGZy b20gVmlyZ2luaWEgVGVjaCAhISEhIEFsbCBnbG9yeSB0byBHb2Qg8J+RjyAh IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9hZ3RnP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jYWd0ZzwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2JsZXNzZWQ/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNibGVzc2VkPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZUNyaWJTb3V0aEZMQT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlQ3JpYlNvdXRoRkxBPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoUmFjazc1P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFJhY2s3NTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jaG9wX29ydGVnYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AY2hvcF9vcnRlZ2E8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ29hY2hNYWNobz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hNYWNo bzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYXZpQmVsZm9y dD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGF2aUJlbGZvcnQ8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9VMnVpMjNwV3NyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v VTJ1aTIzcFdzcjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKdWxpYW4gTWVuZGV6IChAc2hv d291dDAwKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Nob3dvdXQw MC9zdGF0dXMvMTY2MDc4NDExNTEwMzE5NTEzOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5NYXkgMjIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Other offers

Minnesota, Missouri, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Akron, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Massachusetts, Temple, Western Michigan

The latest

Mendez is a high school teammate of 2024 Hokies quarterback commit Davi Belfort, which is a good starting point for forging connections. He has a handful of Power-5 options and several mid-majors, but no options near home at this stage (Virginia Tech is actually the closest to SoFla thus far). If hometown Miami offers, the Canes may be tough to beat, but VT is establishing itself in solid position with the offer and a likely summer visit alongside Belfort, and building a lead at this stage should help the Orange and Maroon be in the mix until the end.

Game breakdown

Mendez has a good frame and looks like he can develop into a very good physical specimen when he gets into a college S&C program. He likes playing downhill, and does a decent job reading his keys, getting into the backfield, and making tackles. His fluidity of motion could use some work, as he can be a little ponderous to change directions at times, and he doesn't show elite quickness to pick through traffic when playing the run. Some of that will get cleaned up when he gets wasted motion out of his running gait. His style of play could ultimately lead to more of a pure DE role than a blitz-first linebacker, but he has plenty of potential as he develops.

Film