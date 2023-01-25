New Virginia Tech football offer: Julian Lewis
Virginia Tech has offered Carrollton (Ga.) 2026 quarterback Julian Lewis. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Texas, USC, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, James Madison, Liberty, Troy, Morgan State
The latest
Lewis already has a massive offer list, including a number of national recruiting powers. He's taken visits to a few of those programs (including cross-country to see USC). The Hokies will have to play catch-up if they want a serious chance here. However, there's no harm in getting involved with a kid likely to be a contender for No. 1 overall in the 2026 class, and given that he's still a freshman, there's a ton of time to make his recruitment a serious one as the staff casts a wide net at the position.
Film
