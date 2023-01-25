Virginia Tech has offered Carrollton (Ga.) 2026 quarterback Julian Lewis. Here's a quick look at him.

Lewis already has a massive offer list, including a number of national recruiting powers. He's taken visits to a few of those programs (including cross-country to see USC). The Hokies will have to play catch-up if they want a serious chance here. However, there's no harm in getting involved with a kid likely to be a contender for No. 1 overall in the 2026 class, and given that he's still a freshman, there's a ton of time to make his recruitment a serious one as the staff casts a wide net at the position.

