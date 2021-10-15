New Virginia Tech football offer: Jovarious Lundy
Virginia Tech's offer train at Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day continues with 2025 defensive back Jovarious Luindy. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other notable offers
Virginia Tech is his first
The latest
You certainly won't be able to accuse Hokies cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith of being less-than-thorough. His blanketing of Carrollwood Day is looking nearly comprehensive by this point. VT has traditionally done pretty well in new areas (not that Tampa has been a stranger on the trail for the Hokies) by concentrating on building pipelines to a specific power program, and Carrollwood Day - which brought 2021 DT Desmond Mamudi to Blacksburg - is looking like the next candidate in central Florida.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!