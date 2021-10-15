New Virginia Tech football offer: Jovarious Lundy

You certainly won't be able to accuse Hokies cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith of being less-than-thorough. His blanketing of Carrollwood Day is looking nearly comprehensive by this point. VT has traditionally done pretty well in new areas (not that Tampa has been a stranger on the trail for the Hokies) by concentrating on building pipelines to a specific power program, and Carrollwood Day - which brought 2021 DT Desmond Mamudi to Blacksburg - is looking like the next candidate in central Florida.