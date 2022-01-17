New Virginia Tech football offer: Josiah Trotter

While Trotter has loosely narrowed his focus on a couple occasions, he's still planning to check out as many of his suitors as possible, and that led to a visit to Blacksburg over the weekend. Unsurprisingly, that resulted in an offer for the four-star. There's a bit of an uphill climb still to catch schools like Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State, and South Carolina, but the fact that VT has tried to become a bigger factor in Philadelphia certainly helps... but even that isn't as big a deal as the fact that new head Hokie Brent Pry was one of his key recruiters in State College. Older brother Jeremiah plays at Clemson, so there are connections there, as well (dad, a former NFLer, played at FCS Stephen F. Austin, so that family connection won't likely come into play). The Hokies have successfully made themselves a factor here, though.