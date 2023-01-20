Virginia Tech has offered Dillon (S.C.) 2024 offensive lineman Josiah Thompson. Here's a quick look at him.

Thompson has already named a top six of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, South Carolina, and Tennessee, so the Hokies will have to make up some ground in recruiting him - and based on recent seasons, it would behoove the Orange and Maroon to make up some ground on the field as well, given the relative success of the programs he's highest on. An oddly late offer for a Rivals250 prospect from well within the Hokies six-hour footprint, there's reason to believe they'll be able to make some strides, but also that they've probably entered too late to have a strong shot to swing Thompsons commitment unless he takes it until the end.

