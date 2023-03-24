Virginia Tech has offered Clinton (N.C.) 2024 wide receiver Josiah McLaurin. Here's a quick look at him.

McLaurin's offer list is mostly populated by mid-major programs, though ACC colleague Pitt is thrown in there, as well (and the Panthers actually beat most of those mid-majors to the punch). He's been active on the visit trail across the Carolinas and Virginia this Spring, and you can bet he'll make his way to Blacksburg soon. That the offer came from a new staffer - recent RB coach hire Elijah Brooks - indicates that the Hokies have a point of connection that they can work through Brooks, and have a strong shot if they continue to push hard for McLaurin.

