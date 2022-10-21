Boston College, Georgia, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Buffalo, Temple, Florida A&M
The latest
A native of Long Island, Brown has made numerous visits to Rutgers over the course of his recruitment. However, as more-prominent football programs have come in, he's made no secret of the fact that he's willing to leave home. Capable of playing either side of the ball, he seems to have a slight preference for offense - though both WRs coach Fontel Mines and DBs coach Derek Jones are involved in the early stages of his VT recruitment, so the Hokies are in "settle that part later" mode with him. Getting him to campus for one of the final two home games would be a good step in the right direction.
Film
----
