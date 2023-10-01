Virginia Tech has offered Suffolk (Va.) Kings Fork 2026 linebacker Joshua Pittman. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Virginia Tech is his first

The latest

Although he's from a pipeline Hokie area, Pittman hasn't made his way on a visit to campus yet this Fall. He did camp in Blacksburg back in June, so he's not completely new to getting to know the program and campus by any stretch. Giving him the opportunity to see a home game this Fall (somehow there are only three left!) will continue to build the relationship. Until other suitors enter the mix, it'll be tough to bet against the Hokies if they keep the heat up.

Film

Game breakdown

Pittman is an outside linebacker, but one whose play style at this point is mostly as a stand-up defensive end whose responsibilities are almost exclusively to get after the passer. He's on the thinner side at this point, and can get stood up when blockers get a hand on him, but he has very good burst off the edge and usually gets into the backfield to create havoc even if he's not making the tackle himself. He has good agility and bend to get around the corner on O-linemen, and as his body fills out, his long-term future may be as a true DE. Getting to the physical benchmarks for that role while maintaining his athleticism will go a long way toward making him a terror in