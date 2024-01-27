Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore (Md.) Dunbar 2025 offensive lineman Joshua Blackston. Here's a quick look at him.

Advertisement

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Boston College, Maryland, Rutgers, Charlotte, UConn, James Madison, Liberty

The latest

Blackston is starting to build a nice little offer list, even though he hasn't had the chance to be super-active on the trail yet (Penn State, which hasn't offered, is the only program he's publicized a visit to). The Hokies' efforts to reinforce their recruiting base in Charm City should help become a serious factor here, but other programs with similar goals are also on the table, so getting him on a campus visit and selling him on the vision for the future - the Hokies can certainly sell being a program on the rise - will go a long way.

Film

Game breakdown

Blackston's steps can be be pretty deliberate as he drops into pass protection - he gives the impression of doing it from memory, rather than second nature. He's much more natural when he's able to run-block, and that includes plays on which he needs to get depth and work outside, so it's an experience gap, not an athleticism one, that needs work in protection. He shows good power when drive-blocking even though he's got a very lean upper body, so he can continue to add mass and power. As with many young linemen, he can be risky with his hand placement in terms of what is going to draw holding calls at the next level, but to his credit he keeps working those hands inside over the course of a rep.