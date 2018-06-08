Virginia Tech has put major effort into becoming a player in Georgia, particularly the talent-rich suburbs of Atlanta. This is an offer at one of the region's power programs. That said, Georgia will be a major player here: not only were the Bulldogs first to offer, he has an older brother (Tyler) who plays in Athens. The Hokies may need a bit of luck to even get Simmons on a visit to campus, but if they do, you never know what can happen. He plans to make an early commitment, pledging to a program by the end of his junior season of high school ball this Fall.