Virginia Tech has offered Monroe (N.C.) 2025 wide receiver Jordan Young. Here's a quick look at him.

Duke, NC State, Penn State (Maryland and North Carolina have since offered, as well).

Hailing from the fringes of the Charlotte area, Young is a kid who is right inside a prime Hokie recruiting territory. He camped around the region this June, but did not make it to Blacksburg, so Virginia Tech will have to get him on campus to get that initial taste of what it's all about. Cornerbacks coach Derek Jones (who hails from upstate South Carolina) is his lead recruiter, and while Young appears to be blowing up quickly - he added two more Power-5 offers within 24 hours of the Hokies jumping into the mix - the Orange and Maroon should be poised to remain in the picture for the long haul.

