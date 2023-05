Virginia Tech has offered Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2026 safety Jordan Thomas. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Thomas has ventured out from North Jersey for visits to a few campuses - Penn State and Syracuse this Spring, and to a Notre Dame team that he's still hoping will offer him last Summer. He also camped at Rutgers last year, and the Scarlet Knights have oddly not offered. Nevertheless, Elijah Brooks's connections to the region should be a factor and help facilitate a visit to Blacksburg this offseason, and the Hokies have their chance to impress on the field to remain seriously involved for a player who will have a number of national options when the time comes.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---