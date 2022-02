New Virginia Tech football offer: Jordan Shipp

Shipp camped in Blacksburg last Summer, but didn't get an offer from the Hokies until the new coaching regime entered. Cornerbacks coach Derek Jones spent part of the Contact Period in Charlotte, while receivers coach Fontel Mines is Shipp's primary point of contact with Virginia Tech. That one-two-punch and his past familiarity with the program should set the Hokies on solid footing early. Getting him back on campus now that he has an offer in-hand will be a priority for spring practices.