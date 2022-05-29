New Virginia Tech football offer: Jordan Seaton

Seaton is a top-flight Class of 2024 recruit from an area that has been crucially important to the Hokies over time, but thanks to the coaching transition (and some frosty relations between the previous coach and the DC St. John's program), VT wasn't even one of his first 30 offers. However, he's shown a willingness to take unofficial visits around the reason, and now that VT is on his offer list, Blacksburg should be on the agenda this Summer. It's still reasonably early, but the Hokies have plenty of work to do in turning interest into a potential commitment down the road.