New Virginia Tech football offer: Jordan Seaton
Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) St. John's 2024 offensive lineman Jordan Seaton. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other offers
Boston College, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia, West Virginia, Akron, Cincinnati, Liberty, Marshall, South Florida, Southern Methodist, Toledo, UCF
The latest
Seaton is a top-flight Class of 2024 recruit from an area that has been crucially important to the Hokies over time, but thanks to the coaching transition (and some frosty relations between the previous coach and the DC St. John's program), VT wasn't even one of his first 30 offers. However, he's shown a willingness to take unofficial visits around the reason, and now that VT is on his offer list, Blacksburg should be on the agenda this Summer. It's still reasonably early, but the Hokies have plenty of work to do in turning interest into a potential commitment down the road.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!