Virginia Tech has offered D.C. St. John's 2026 offensive lineman Jordan Harrison. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Maryland, Syracuse, West Virginia, Charlotte, East Carolina, South Florida, Toledo

The latest

Washington DC is an important pipeline area to the Hokies if they want to be a major recruiting force in their footprint - and all their actins show that they are indeed serious about that. While the Orange and Maroon weren't first through the door in offering him, there are plenty of connections, including through area ace Elijah Brooks (the Hokies' running backs coach and a former DeMatha head coach). Getting him to campus for a spring practice is likely, and will allow the staff to get full-bore on his recruitment.

Film

Harrison's flexibility can be improved, and his mobility shows some signs of being a positive, though he's inconsistent with executing. When he's able to script his steps (as when pulling across the line), he looks like a great athlete, but at other times he appears heavy-footed. More experience and continuing to shape his body should help there. He plays primarily tackle in high school (like most top prospects), though unless he's still growing, he my not quite have the long arms to make up for his height in order to be an edge protector in college. He is very used to run-game blocks that are not simple forward drives, so a move to the interior could see him develop into an elite target. His strength is already good, but he looks skinny and can add even more power as he reaches his upperclassman years at the high school level.