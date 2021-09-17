 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Jordan Castell
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-17 09:12:39 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Jordan Castell

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange 2023 safety Jordan Castell. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Other notable offers

Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Tennessee, several others

The latest

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}