New Virginia Tech football offer: Jordan Boyd

Virginia Tech has offered Aiken (S.c.) 2024 linebacker Jordan Boyd. Here's a quick look at him.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 offers
Virginia Tech is his first
The latest
Virginia Tech becomes the first program to hop into the hunt for a high-potential Class of 2024 linebacker, and he comes from an area with plenty of Virginia Tech familiarity in South Carolina near Augusta, Ga. He's already taken a number of visits throughout the Carolinas, and even though it's track season, the hope is that he can make his way to Blacksburg at some point for a spring practice. Given that VT has beaten everyone to the punch, there's a real chance to make his offer a meaningful one.
Film
