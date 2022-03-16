New Virginia Tech football offer: Jordan Boyd

Virginia Tech becomes the first program to hop into the hunt for a high-potential Class of 2024 linebacker, and he comes from an area with plenty of Virginia Tech familiarity in South Carolina near Augusta, Ga. He's already taken a number of visits throughout the Carolinas, and even though it's track season, the hope is that he can make his way to Blacksburg at some point for a spring practice. Given that VT has beaten everyone to the punch, there's a real chance to make his offer a meaningful one.