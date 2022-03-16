 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Jordan Boyd
New Virginia Tech football offer: Jordan Boyd

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Virginia Tech has offered Aiken (S.c.) 2024 linebacker Jordan Boyd. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Virginia Tech is his first

The latest

Virginia Tech becomes the first program to hop into the hunt for a high-potential Class of 2024 linebacker, and he comes from an area with plenty of Virginia Tech familiarity in South Carolina near Augusta, Ga. He's already taken a number of visits throughout the Carolinas, and even though it's track season, the hope is that he can make his way to Blacksburg at some point for a spring practice. Given that VT has beaten everyone to the punch, there's a real chance to make his offer a meaningful one.

Film

