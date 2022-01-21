 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Jordan Bass
New Virginia Tech football offer: Jordan Bass

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Virginia Tech has offered Hampton (Va.) Phoebus 2023 safety Jordan Bass. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Boston College, Duke, Liberty, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia

The latest

Virginia Tech is working hard to make sure all the players from the Commonwealth that should hold Hokie offers receive them. That's particularly true for players from talent-rich area like the 757, and from guys who have connections to other talented players in their areas. He is one possibility for the Hokies to have on-campus this weekend for their smaller-scale group of visitors, though he has not yet confirmed with Hokie Haven that he will or won't be there.

Film

