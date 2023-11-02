Virginia Tech has offered Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy 2025 offensive lineman Jon Adair. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Missouri, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Toledo, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky

The latest

The Hokies have been showing interest in Adair for a while, and the offer has finally come through. A Vanderbilt legacy (dad, Shayne, played for the Commodores) who has plenty of interest in the hometown school, UVa is also somewhat-surprisingly another program of major interest. The Hokies' connections to Nashville - through time members of the staff spent playing or coaching at Vandy - and Adair's willingness to look at programs in the Commonwealth are positive signs. VT will have to sell him on the academic package in Blacksburg, given the other programs seriously in the mix. At this stage, Adair's team is not eligible for the state playoffs (after recruiting violations under previous head coach Trent Dilfer), so a potential Nov. 18 visit to campus is something the staff will push.

Film

Game breakdown

Adair plays center in high school, which is a relative rarity for guys who are going to do the same in college (the vast majority of FBS prospect play tackle for their high school teams, regardless of future position on the OL). He shows good ability to snap the ball accurately and get into his blocks, a strong starting point. His sophomore film (most recent available) shows a long, lean player with good functional strength but plenty of frame to fill out to get even stronger. He moves reasonably well in zone-blocking, and can get out into space to make plays at the second level or to execute in the screen game. He can get a little bit upright, sacrificing leverage - and indeed, he is pushed back inn pass protection at times - but that's to be expected for a young player.