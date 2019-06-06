New Virginia Tech football offer: Joel Williams
Virginia Tech has offered Baton Rouge (La.) Madison Prep 2020 cornerback Joel Williams. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Florida (committed), Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Oregon, Texas, several others
