New Virginia Tech football offer: Jivan Baly

Baly has been a pretty well-traveled recruit, including to programs that haven't offered just yet like Alabama and Georgia Tech, and is at NC State this weekend. Virginia Tech's strength in the Atlanta area is not projected to be quite as significant (or as significant a piece of the overall recruiting picture, at least) as under the previous coaching staff, but the coaches are still putting in work, particularly in Gwinnett County. A visit to Blacksburg this Spring is a possibility, and should allow VT to firmly insert itself into his overall recruiting process.