Virginia Tech has offered Upper Marlboro (Md.) Rock Creek Christian 2026 safety Jireh Edwards. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech was his first. Georgia joined soon thereafter.

The Hokies are putting their recruiting effort where their mouth is when it comes to recruiting the pipeline areas: A star player from the DC area in Maryland getting an offer during his freshman year is a major statement of intent. It's obviously quite early in Edwards's recruitment, but the Hokies' early entry should allow them to be a mainstay as they keep up the intensity. Improving their connections in the area (and their play on the field) should start to pay off even before the 2026 class, as well.

