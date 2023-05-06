Virginia Tech has offered Philadelphia Imhotep 2026 offensive lineman Jesse Moody. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee

The latest

Moody is a beneficiary of Elijah Brooks's recent swing through Philadelphia. Playing for one of the power programs in the City of Brotherly Love, he should be scouted extremely well - and already holds a handful of major offers without any varsity film available. VT is putting in the effort to regain some momentum in Philly, and Imhotep players are always well-traveled over the course of the process. Getting Moody to campus this offseason will be a priority - as it is with many of the recent offers that haven't seen town yet - and the Hokies will also have to put a good product on the field this Fall to compete against the likes of Georgia.

Game breakdown

Moody does not have film available aside from a couple workout videos (and one at a track meet). He has the requisite size, strength, and athleticism to be a high-major prospect - of course, given his early offers - but until he has varsity film available, it's tough to know much more without an in-person observation.

Film

