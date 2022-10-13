Virginia Tech has offered Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee 2024 defensive end Jerod Smith. Here's a quick look at him.

The Hokies offered both Jerod and his twin brother, Jacob - a fellow member of the Rivals250 - today. They spoke with Hokies offensive analyst Jeff Carpenter to receive the offers, so typically those don't become "true" offers until speaking with a member of the on-field staff... you can bet for a couple highly-ranked guys, that's just a formality at this stage. They'd also reached out to VT defensive line grad assistant Korey Rush in the Spring, so the interest from the prospects' end is longer-term, and not something that has just sprung up. They were well-traveled this Summer, and getting them on a trip to Blacksburg seems likely, though they are not expected this weekend.

