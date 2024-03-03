Virginia Tech has offered Trotwood (Ohio) Madison 2025 offensive lineman Jermiel Atkins. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (OH), Toledo, Tulsa, Eastern Kentucky

The latest

The Hokies have put some effort into finding unheralded gems in Ohio, and Atkins is the latest beneficiary with an offer. Only Kentucky (which to be fair has done an outstanding job in Ohio over recent classes) beat VT to the major-conference punch. However, his primary point of contact so far is with non-coaching staffer Brent Davis, and while Davis's importance to the VT run game can't be overstated, the reality of NCAA rules dictates that Atkins's recruitment can't hit warp speed until he gets to know on-field staffers - and that will likely come after a visit to Blacksburg.

Game breakdown

Atkins has a tall and very thin build at this point. It should come as no surprise that he has the athletic traits and movement ability to be a great pass protector in due time. Maintaining his fluidity of movement as he adds 50-plus pounds over the next few years will be important. He'll also want to be a little more precise with his movements - he's a little over-exaggerated with some movements and eliminating wasted motion will help him be more effective. Improving his flexibility to maintain low leverage - always important for taller linemen - and learning to keep his hands fighting for position will allow him to find success at the next level.