New Virginia Tech football offer: Jermaine Mathews
Virginia Tech has offered Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods 2023 cornerback Jermaine Mathews. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Washington, West Virginia, Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Massachusetts, Miami (OH), Ohio, Toledo, Utah State, Eastern Kentucky, Howard
The latest
A little Midwest flavor to the remade Hokie staff - Joe Rudolph has plenty of connections to the region from a career spent mostly at Wisconsin, and others have joined from Penn State - has VT continuing to put in the effort in Ohio. The offer comes from DBs coach Derek Jones, though on the heels of a Rudolph stop in Cincy. VT will have to work hard to become a serious player here, with official visits to the hometown school and Pittsburgh already scheduled, and one to Penn State in the works. Getting him to campus before a summer decision is crucial.
