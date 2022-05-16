New Virginia Tech football offer: Jermaine Mathews

A little Midwest flavor to the remade Hokie staff - Joe Rudolph has plenty of connections to the region from a career spent mostly at Wisconsin, and others have joined from Penn State - has VT continuing to put in the effort in Ohio. The offer comes from DBs coach Derek Jones, though on the heels of a Rudolph stop in Cincy. VT will have to work hard to become a serious player here, with official visits to the hometown school and Pittsburgh already scheduled, and one to Penn State in the works. Getting him to campus before a summer decision is crucial.

