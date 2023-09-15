Virginia Tech has offered Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2026 defensive end Jermaine Kinsler. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Boston College, Florida, Miami (FL), West Virginia, Liberty, Marshall, South Florida, Western Kentucky, Florida A&M

The latest

Kinsler's older brother Tommy signed with Miami in the 2023 class, and Jermaine has visited in the past, so the Canes have the early leg up. However, he's transferred from Central Florida (where he attended Ocala Trinity Catholic) up to a NEw Jersey Powerhouse in Bergen Catholic, so a number of programs that recruit the Garden State are among his suitors, too. It's no surprise that the Hokies offered the day before they play a game in New Jersey, and a solid showing against Rutgers could be what catches his eye and keeps the Hokies in the mix.

Film

Game breakdown

Kinsler is a big, tall defensive end, and while it wouldn't be quite accurate to describe him as "lean," there's also plenty of frame for him to continue filling out, particularly in the lower body. He has good straight-line speed and burst off the edge, though he'll continue improving his change-of-direction as his body matures. He likes to hit and hit hard, and that combines with his size to make him an intimidating force to opposing offenses even as he's just a few games into his sophomore year and just getting serious about his conversion from mostly a basketball player.