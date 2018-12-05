The Hokies also offered Williams's Ramsay classmate, defensive lineman Tim Keenan, yesterday. There's a connection building there to a certain extent, and it's worth noting that Williams doesn't have nearly the offer list yet, and could help the coaching staff develop bonds with both players in the long run. Still, if the SEC's big boys do come calling, VT will hope to have built up a lead, because plucking guys out of the Deep South is always a tall task. Getting Williams on campus before any of those programs offer would be a nice step, and while nothing is planned, casting a wider net over a group of players from the same area at least increases the likelihood.