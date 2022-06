New Virginia Tech football offer: Jeremiah Harrison

Harrison visited Blacksburg in April, and returned for Friday's camp - where he showed well enough to pick up an offer from the Orange and Maroon. He's seen a few other schools during camps season - James Madison, Louisville, UNC - but the Hokies were first to watch him perform and issue the offer. That, combined with the fact that he's been to Blacksburg on multiple occasions gets the Hokies off to a strong early start, even though his contact to date has primarily been with non-coaching staffers.