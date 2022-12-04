Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Hermitage 2023 running back Jeremiah Coney. Here's a quick look at him.

Coney visited Blacksburg several times in the early days of his recruitment, but when he felt that the Hokie offer was not on the way, he ended his process in July, picking Appalachian State. Now that a VT offer is on the table, the Orange and Maroon may well have strong control of their own destiny in this one. The Hokies have made Richmond a priority, and with area native Fontel Mines after Coney (along with RBs coach Stu Holt), they should be able to push for serious consideration. Of course, the fact that he's committed to another school - one that showed scholarship-level faith in him a little earlier - could mean that he sticks it out, even with the dream school now on the table.

