Virginia Tech is in the door relatively early here - while SEC powers Florida and LSU are already on his offer sheet, they're the only Power-5 programs - and that can be a huge factor when it comes to pulling prospects out of the Deep South. LSU was the childhood favorite, though, so the Tigers being in the mix already will make them a formidable foe. Still, some of Virginia Tech's recent offers in the Yellowhammer State are about establishing a footprint and building a critical mass of buzz as much as they're about any individual player. If they start to see success with some of these guys (even something as simple as bringing them on a visit to campus), it could pay dividends with others.