New Virginia Tech football offer: Jelani Thurman
Virginia Tech has offered Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes 2023 right end Jelani Thurman. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Mississippi, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Florida Atlantic, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis, UCF
The latest
Thurman has already seen a few schools around the Southeast, most recently a junior day at Auburn in January. However, with a number of top options around the country, he's evaluating everything before officially narrowing a list. He's being recruited on both sides of the ball, though the Hokies' first choice for him appears to be tight end (his primary point of contact as been off-field staffer Lino Lupinetti to this point, so there's still time to figure out exactly where he fits into the picture).
Film
