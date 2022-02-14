New Virginia Tech football offer: Jelani Thurman

Thurman has already seen a few schools around the Southeast, most recently a junior day at Auburn in January. However, with a number of top options around the country, he's evaluating everything before officially narrowing a list. He's being recruited on both sides of the ball, though the Hokies' first choice for him appears to be tight end (his primary point of contact as been off-field staffer Lino Lupinetti to this point, so there's still time to figure out exactly where he fits into the picture).