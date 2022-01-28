New Virginia Tech football offer: Jeff Exinor

Virginia Tech's mixed history (particularly recently) in the DMV region and into Baltimore shouldn't be an issue for a new staff, especially given the impressive amounts of effort the coaches are putting into traveling the region during this travel period. Exinor already has offers from a couple programs that expect to do very well in Charm City, and getting in the door reasonably early should be a boost there (and may also help him see football, rather than basketball, as his best long-term career choice). He's just a freshman, so Exinor's recruitment should last a long time, and the Hokies' continued effort - and return to being the type of regional power that the program has historically been - will be keys.