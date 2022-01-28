New Virginia Tech football offer: Jeff Exinor
Virginia Tech has offered Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh 2025 athlete Jeff Exinor. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Boston College, Marshall, Penn State
The latest
Virginia Tech's mixed history (particularly recently) in the DMV region and into Baltimore shouldn't be an issue for a new staff, especially given the impressive amounts of effort the coaches are putting into traveling the region during this travel period. Exinor already has offers from a couple programs that expect to do very well in Charm City, and getting in the door reasonably early should be a boost there (and may also help him see football, rather than basketball, as his best long-term career choice). He's just a freshman, so Exinor's recruitment should last a long time, and the Hokies' continued effort - and return to being the type of regional power that the program has historically been - will be keys.
Film
